North Tonawanda man killed in Wheatfield crash

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wheatfield Wednesday night.

New York State police say Jeffrey Santersero, 49, was driving south on Williams Rd. when his Jeep went off the west shoulder of the road and struck multiple trees. It happened around 10:30 p.m.

Santersero was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear what led to this crash. It’s currently under investigation.