WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police said a Buffalo parolee was found asleep at the wheel while his vehicle was stopped in the road early Wednesday morning.

Police said the arrest of Time Thomas Jr., 28, occurred around 2:30 a.m. on River Road in Wheatfield. Also in the vehicle were a female passenger and an 8-year-old child.

According to Troopers, Thomas failed a pre-screening for DWI Drugs. They also said cocaine, heroin and a pistol loaded with a high-capacity magazine were found in the vehicle.

Thomas was charged with the following crimes:

aggravated DWI with a child passenger less than 16 years old

endangering the welfare of a child

criminal possession of a weapon

fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

After being arraigned, Thomas was remanded to the Niagara County Jail without bail due to previous felony convictions and being on parole.