WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police said a Buffalo parolee was found asleep at the wheel while his vehicle was stopped in the road early Wednesday morning.
Police said the arrest of Time Thomas Jr., 28, occurred around 2:30 a.m. on River Road in Wheatfield. Also in the vehicle were a female passenger and an 8-year-old child.
According to Troopers, Thomas failed a pre-screening for DWI Drugs. They also said cocaine, heroin and a pistol loaded with a high-capacity magazine were found in the vehicle.
Thomas was charged with the following crimes:
- aggravated DWI with a child passenger less than 16 years old
- endangering the welfare of a child
- criminal possession of a weapon
- fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)
- seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
After being arraigned, Thomas was remanded to the Niagara County Jail without bail due to previous felony convictions and being on parole.
Latest Posts
- Two Buffalo men indicted for May shooting
- Funeral home accused of putting wrong body in casket
- In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
- Got questions about $1B Mega Millions jackpot? Here are some answers
- NYSP: Parolee accused of DWI had drugs, gun, 8-year-old in vehicle
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.