WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tuesday morning crash in the Town of Wheatfield put two people in the hospital, one airlifted with serious injuries.

The accident happened at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Witmer Road at 7:16 a.m. when a 2004 Ford Ranger and a 2006 Honda collided, an early New York State Police investigation revealed.

When troopers arrived at the scene, civilians and Niagara Fall Air Base personnel were already providing medical attention to one of the drivers.

Both drivers were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. Mercy Flight airlifted the seriously injured driver of the Ford Ranger.

A News 4 photojournalist at the scene saw a third damaged vehicle in the intersection. The status of that driver is not known.

An investigation is ongoing.