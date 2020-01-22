One man dead in the Town of Wheatfield after crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)–One man is dead in the Town of Wheatfield after a crash in front of 2843 Niagara Falls Boulevard, near Ward Road, tonight.

Deputies with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office say they found a heavily damaged vehicle at 8 p.m. on the north side of the roadway when they arrived on the scene.

Investigation shows the driver just passed Ward Road traveling westbound on the boulevard when it began to swerve and left the roadway, striking a telephone pole and a tree before stopping.

He was pronounced dead at Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital.

Police are not releasing his name until his family has been notified.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.