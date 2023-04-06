WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man on parole is facing new charges following a pursuit in the Town of Wheatfield.

Early Thursday morning around 3 a.m., a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy says Milton Daniels, IV, was seen quickly driving south on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The deputy tried to pull Daniels over, but he kept driving, the Sheriff’s office said. Eventually, they say he went behind a vacant building at the intersection of Ward Road before getting out and fleeing on foot.

With help from Town of Niagara and New York State police, a perimeter was established. The Sheriff’s office implemented a drone, as well.

Daniels was later seen in a tree line north of Lemke Drive, they say. He surrendered to officers without incident.

As a result, Daniels was charged with reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation and unlawful fleeing. After being processed at the Niagara County Correctional Facility, Daniels was released on a court appearance ticket.