WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says a Pendleton man was caught burglarizing the former Summit Park Mall.

Authorities say a series of alarms went off around 6:15 p.m. at the location on Williams Road, which is now known as Niagara International Sports & Entertainment. There, they say a door had been forced open.

“The alarms included several video alarms which showed an individual in the building walking around,” the Sheriff’s office said.

With help from a New York State police dog, the suspect, 27-year-old Wesley Mills, II, was located. At the time, they say he was still in possession of the burglary tools.

In addition to being charged with burglary and possession of burglar’s tools, Mills was also accused of criminal mischief. He was taken to the Niagara County Correctional Facility to be held for arraignment.