Portion of Lockport Rd. to close for construction next Monday

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Public Works announced that Lockport Road, just east of Walmore Road, will close next Monday.

Officials say electronic boards warning travelers of the closure to everything except local traffic are going up today.

According to the county, the DPW is replacing a large culvert underneath Lockport Road at Cayuga Creek. The existing steel one is deteriorating, so the county is replacing it with a precast concrete structure.

Commissioner Garret Meal says the road is due to reopen on September 2.

“Lockport Road is a major east-west connector across Niagara County so, we understand the inconvenience to motorists, but we ask for everyone’s patience as we complete this important project,” Meal said.