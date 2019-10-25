Ransomville man in custody after multiple agencies search for him in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Ransomville man is in custody this afternoon after multiple law enforcement agencies searched for him.

Niagara County Sheriff’s Patrol says they observed 35-year-old Keith Blose speeding on Niagara Falls Boulevard and turning onto Ward Road.

Authorities located the vehicle a short time later after it struck a stop sign and fence of a home at the corner of Ward and Stenzil Roads.

Blose left the scene on foot into a wooded area next to the scene.

Patrol found 35-year-old Jacquelyn A Flaig of North Tonawanda in the vehicle and took her into custody.

Units from the Sheriff’s Office, Custom and Border Protection, North Tonawanda Police, and Town of Niagara Police set up a perimeter in the area of Blose’s last known location. A helicopter from CBP also assisted in the search.

Courtesy Joel Oliver

Two schools and a daycare in the area were put in a shelter in place as a precaution.

Authorities charged Blose with:

DWI

aggravated unlicensed operation

criminal mischief

unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

resisting arrest

reckless driving

obstruction of governmental administration

Blose is held with no bail due to two previous felony convictions.

Flaig is being charged with:

criminal possession of a controlled substance

possession of a controlled substance outside of the original container

obstruction of governmental administration

Her bail was set at $250.