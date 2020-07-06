Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are looking for the woman they say robbed a gas station in Wheatfield Sunday night.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, a white woman entered the Speedway store at 6724 Williams Rd. around 9:20 p.m.

While there, they say she displayed a knife and demanded cash from the store clerk.

After this, the suspect took the cash and left on a sport bike-type motorcycle with a man, the Sheriff’s Office says.

