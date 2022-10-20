WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tenants of a senior living facility in Pennsylvania are upset with rising rent prices and took their concerns straight to the Wheatfield-based developer’s headquarters.

Residents claim the developer of Connect 55+, Calamar, in Meadville, Pa., is raising rent by 30 to 40 percent.

A group of tenants traveled to Calamar’s corporate headquarters in Wheatfield to protest.

“I moved in January and I found out in March my rent was going to go up $415,” said Joanne Dunlap. “That’s a little bit much. I went back to my apartment, figured out I didn’t know how I was going to pay for groceries, pay for medicine. There are a lot of people in that apartment building that are in the same situation that I am in. We have written, we have called. They don’t want to talk with us and all we’re asking for is to negotiate with them. We have come two and half hours to speak with these people and they have locked the doors on us.”

News 4 has reached out to Calamar for a response to these claims, we’re waiting to hear back.