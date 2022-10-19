WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)- “Arctic: A Man Under the Ice” is opening its doors to western New Yorkers at the old Summit Park Mall. They took over the space to transport you to the Canadian Arctic.

Anyone feeling adventurous can see the Canadian Arctic through the lens of world-renowned diver, filmmaker and photographer Mario Cyr.

There are walk-through rooms, nearly 30 high-def screens, two 250-square-foot projection walls and one immersive area with a 360-degree projection, where you can see videos taken by Cyr during his 12,000 dives.

It truly makes you feel like you are there with him. To buy tickets to this event happening Wednesday-Sunday, click here.