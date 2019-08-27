Wheatfield man arrested for two separate burglaries at the same pharmacy

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Wheatfield man has been arrested for committing two separate burglaries at the Summit Park Pharmacy, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified of a burglary in progress last Friday by the owner watching the cameras in the pharmacy remotely and a contractor working at a nearby location.

When authorities arrived, they found 39-year-old Tony Avino still in the pharmacy. After Avino heard the deputies commands to exit the building, he ran out and was caught attempting to leave the parking lot.

Officials say, while interviewing Avino it became apparent he was responsible for burglarizing Summit Park Pharmacy on June 16 as well.

Authorities charged him with two counts of third-degree burglary, second and third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree grand larceny, petit larceny, and resisting arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says Avino has been arraigned and bail was set at $20,000 cash and $40,000 bond.

He was set to return to Wheatfield Town Court today.