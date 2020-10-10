Wheatfield man accused of killing his father charged with murder

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Wheatfield man is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing his father.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 7:30 a.m. this morning reporting a father and son domestic incident on Hill Road in the Town of Wheatfield.

Officials tell News 4 the caller reported that he believed the son killed the father.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found 42-year-old Bryan Cummings standing outside the home, and without incident, he was taken into custody.

Deputies say they found 61-year-old Ward Cummings unresponsive on the floor with multiple lacerations inside the home.

Patrol and EMS performed life-saving measures, but Cummings was pronounced dead, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities charged Bryan Cummings with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is now being held awaiting arraignment.

