Wheatfield man charged with sex abuse, child endangerment

Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wheatfield man has been charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation was conducted after an alleged sex crime involving a child was reported to them.

This week, 37-year-old Mark Bojt, Jr. turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office and was held for arraignment.

