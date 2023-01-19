WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just before Midnight, crews responded to a house fire on Harbor Street in Wilson.

The fire had fully engulfed the home, but the three people who lived there were able to get out. One of them, a 35-year-old man, was taken to ECMC, where he’s in serious condition at the hospital’s burn unit.

A five-year-old was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital before being transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital for his burns. He’s in critical condition. The boy’s 41-year-old mother was uninjured and accompanied him to the hospital.

Three dogs were rescued and are currently in the care of neighbors.

It’s not clear what started the fire, and a property damage estimate was not available, as of Thursday morning.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created in response to this incident. You can donate here.