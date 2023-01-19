WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just before Midnight, crews responded to a house fire on Harbor Street in Wilson.
The fire had fully engulfed the home, but the three people who lived there were able to get out. One of them, a 35-year-old man, was taken to ECMC, where he’s in serious condition at the hospital’s burn unit.
A five-year-old was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital before being transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital for his burns. He’s in critical condition. The boy’s 41-year-old mother was uninjured and accompanied him to the hospital.
Three dogs were rescued and are currently in the care of neighbors.
It’s not clear what started the fire, and a property damage estimate was not available, as of Thursday morning.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created in response to this incident. You can donate here.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.