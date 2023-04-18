WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old boy from Wilson is missing.

Thomas Mulholland, Jr. was last seen in Wilson this past Thursday around 10 p.m. At the time, he was wearing a dark blue shirt, dark sweatpants and a blue baseball hat.

Mulholland is approximately 5’7″ and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (716) 438-3393.