RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Windsong Mobile Mammography Unit will be in Ransomville later this month.

Screenings will take place at the Ransomville Fire Company on June 12 from 8-11:30 a.m.

Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers is hosting the event, and says she hopes many will take advantage of the opportunity.

Appointments are required and are limited. To request an appointment, click/tap here.