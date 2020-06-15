Closings
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

WNY drive-in theaters to show live Garth Brooks concert on June 27

Niagara County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Garth Brooks

FILE – This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Brooks is holding a concert in Nashville,Tenn., that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three western New York drive-in theaters will be showing Garth Brooks’ live concert on June 27.

Set to begin at dusk, the performance will be shown all over North America. To get a better idea of that time, Ticketmaster is listing the start time as 8:30 p.m. in numerous eastern U.S. locations.

For western New Yorkers, Brooks’ concert will be shown in Lockport, Middleport and Perry.

  • Transit Drive-In – 6655 S. Transit Rd., Lockport
  • Sunset Drive-In – 9950 Telegraph Rd., Middleport
  • Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave., Perry

Those who live closer to Rochester can also enjoy the concert at the Vintage Drive-In in Avon.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday at Noon. The general admission price is $100 per vehicle.

The concert will go on rain or shine.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss