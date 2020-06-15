WNY drive-in theaters to show live Garth Brooks concert on June 27

FILE – This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Brooks is holding a concert in Nashville,Tenn., that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three western New York drive-in theaters will be showing Garth Brooks’ live concert on June 27.

Set to begin at dusk, the performance will be shown all over North America. To get a better idea of that time, Ticketmaster is listing the start time as 8:30 p.m. in numerous eastern U.S. locations.

For western New Yorkers, Brooks’ concert will be shown in Lockport, Middleport and Perry.

Transit Drive-In – 6655 S. Transit Rd., Lockport

Sunset Drive-In – 9950 Telegraph Rd., Middleport

Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave., Perry

Those who live closer to Rochester can also enjoy the concert at the Vintage Drive-In in Avon.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday at Noon. The general admission price is $100 per vehicle.

The concert will go on rain or shine.

