Woman traveling west finds man’s body in bed of pickup truck after stopping in Niagara County for groceries

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman found the body of a man in the back of the pickup truck she was driving when she went to put groceries in the back, according to deputies in Niagara County.

Deputies said she made the discovery at the Tops supermarket in Wrights Corners before noon Friday, and they determined she was unable to identify the man. Deputies weren’t able to identify him either.

What’s more, deputies said the woman woke up this morning and traveled to Niagara County from Wayne County, east of Rochester.

The man’s body was taken to Buffalo for an autopsy, and both the Wayne and Monroe county sheriff’s offices are being called in to assist.