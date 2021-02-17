Woman pulled from Niagara River in June identifed as 25-year-old woman from China

PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update to a case from last summer when a woman’s body was recovered from the Niagara River in Youngstown.

The recovered body has been identified as 25-year-old Jie YU of China.

On June 27, 2020, the Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard brought a woman’s body ashore at Coast Guard Station Niagara in Youngstown.

In the time since the body was recovered, investigators determined the deceased female may have been “the subject of a missing person investigation being conducted by Niagara Regional Police Service in Ontario, Canada.”

The missing person in that case was from China, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say DNA samples were taken from the woman pulled from the Niagara River and a believed family member. The samples were submitted to National Missing Persons DNA Program (NMPDP) in Canada.

We’re told the DNA sample came back a match on February 10, 2021 and it was revealed the deceased female was Jie YU of China.

25-year-old YU was reported missing after she was seen going over Niagara Falls in Ontario.

“The 25 year-old woman was reported missing to the Niagara Regional Police Service after being observed going over the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario on December 10, 2019.” NIagara County Sheriff’s Office