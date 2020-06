YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The body of a woman was recovered from the Niagara River Saturday afternoon in Youngstown.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office, a call came in about a possible body along the coastline near the 3700 block of Lower River Road around 1:27 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit along with the U.S. Coast Guard brought the woman’s body ashore at Coast Guard Station Niagara in Youngstown.

An investigation is currently underway.