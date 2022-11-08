SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Through the month of November, Women United of Greater Niagara is holding a drive to collect donations of personal hygiene products, such as:
- feminine hygiene products
- shampoo and conditioner
- deodorant
- lotion
- toothbrushes and toothpaste
- tissues
Donations that are collected will benefit local non-profit agencies serving the Niagara County community, including the following:
- The Dale Association
- Niagara Wheatfield Family Support
- First Step Center at Northpointe Council
- Youth Mentoring Services
- Mental Health Association in Niagara County, Inc.
- North Tonawanda Food Pantry
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns
- Heart Love & Soul
Current drop-off locations:
- United Way of Greater Niagara Office at 6420 Inducon Drive West, Suite B2, Sanborn, NY 14132
- Northwest Bank in Lewiston at 500 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092
“Did you know that of the approximately 212,600 people living in Niagara County, more than half have been touched in the last year by United Way-funded programming?” a United Way newsletter says. “Over 120,000 of our friends and neighbors, including 22,000 youth, received support from a United Way agency in the last year. This includes over 87,000 people assisted with basic needs like rent assistance or disaster recovery, over 32,000 treatments for alcohol or substance abuse, over 14,000 seniors living healthier and more active lives, and over 3,000 youth learning in scouting, before and after-school programs, and early childhood development programs.”
More information about the annual campaign can be found here.
Latest Posts
- Women United of Niagara County holding personal hygiene drive
- Canisius beats UB in women’s hoops for 1st time in 10 years
- Canisius tips off basketball season with ‘Choose Love’ remembrance, donation to Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Fund
- Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night
- Biden predicts Democrats will win Senate
Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from New York City who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.