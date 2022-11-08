SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Through the month of November, Women United of Greater Niagara is holding a drive to collect donations of personal hygiene products, such as:

feminine hygiene products

shampoo and conditioner

deodorant

lotion

toothbrushes and toothpaste

tissues

Donations that are collected will benefit local non-profit agencies serving the Niagara County community, including the following:

The Dale Association

Niagara Wheatfield Family Support

First Step Center at Northpointe Council

Youth Mentoring Services

Mental Health Association in Niagara County, Inc.

North Tonawanda Food Pantry

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns

Heart Love & Soul

Current drop-off locations:

United Way of Greater Niagara Office at 6420 Inducon Drive West, Suite B2, Sanborn, NY 14132

Northwest Bank in Lewiston at 500 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092

“Did you know that of the approximately 212,600 people living in Niagara County, more than half have been touched in the last year by United Way-funded programming?” a United Way newsletter says. “Over 120,000 of our friends and neighbors, including 22,000 youth, received support from a United Way agency in the last year. This includes over 87,000 people assisted with basic needs like rent assistance or disaster recovery, over 32,000 treatments for alcohol or substance abuse, over 14,000 seniors living healthier and more active lives, and over 3,000 youth learning in scouting, before and after-school programs, and early childhood development programs.”

More information about the annual campaign can be found here.