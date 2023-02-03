YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 70-year-old man is dead after being found suffering from cardiac arrest inside a burning building in Youngstown.

Thursday night around 8 p.m., smoke was seen coming from the second floor of an apartment on Jackson Street. A fire was found to have originated there before extending to the attic.

The man was who suffered cardiac arrest was found on the floor and taken to Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital. There, he was pronounced dead.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man, and no estimate on damage is available.