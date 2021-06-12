Afternoon fire causes extensive damage to Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire this afternoon in the Village of Youngstown caused big damage to the roof and interior of an Oak Street home.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says the fire broke out around 3:48 p.m. in the attic of the single-story house. Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

We’re told the resident of 332 Oak Street was doing construction work on the structure when the fire began. An estimate of damage is not available at this time.

The sheriff’s office does say the home “suffered extensive roof and interior damage.”

No one was injured.