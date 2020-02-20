De Dee’s Dairy opening second location in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–De Dee’s is making mooooves.

The wait is over, and the beloved ice cream shop is opening a second location in Youngstown.

The announcement came Wednesday on its social media pages.

“We can’t thank all of you enough for your guesses, shares, love AND support! ♥️ We can’t WAIT to spread the warmth of De Dee’s Dairy Traditions on to a new area for others to enjoy,” De Dee’s said in a post.

News of a second location popping up came Wednesday, where the ice cream shop asked customers to guess where the location would go.

There’s no open date at this time.