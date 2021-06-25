Niagara Jet Adventures offers hour-long ride through rapids

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for a way to beat the heat this weekend, Niagara Jet Adventures is a fun option. It’s located at 555 Water St, Youngstown, NY 14174.

Riders can head out onto the Niagara River all year round, aboard the climate-controlled boats. The thrilling ride is a one-hour adventure along the rapids of Whirlpool and Devil’s Hole Rapids in the Niagara River Gorge.

You can get the full experience up on the “Wet Deck,” or stay dry in the covered section of the boat! Each boat features two Co-Pilot indoor seats as well.

For hours, reservations and pricing, head here.