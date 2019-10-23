Niagara, Orleans counties receive $49 million toward flooding expenses

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in Youngstown to announce REDI awards for communities along Lake Ontario.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning at Old Fort Niagara State Park.

Cuomo says flooding “has major potential negative consequences for the entire region” and costs taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

Niagara and Orleans counties will receive $49 million of the $300 million total in REDI grants.

Niagara and Orleans were identified as Region 1. In all, five regions will receive grant money.