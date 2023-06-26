YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 8-year-old from Grand Island became stranded in Niagara County Saturday morning and was rescued by a New York State Trooper.

According to New York State police, the child was down a steep 20-foot ravine at the edge of Lake Ontario at Four Mile Creek State Park in Youngstown.

The Trooper responded to the scene not long before 11 a.m. and used a nearby rope to rappel down the ravine to the child. The Trooper was able to calm the boy before bringing him up to safety.

The child, whose parents were waiting at the top of the ravine, was uninjured.