Youngstown’s Best Warrior Competition kicks off

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday kicked off the annual Best Warrior Competition in Youngstown.

15 national guard soldiers from across the state are competing in a three-day test of knowledge, strength and endurance.

Some of the activities they’ll compete in include a stress shoot, hitting multiple targets with different weapons. A 12-mile march, carrying 35 pounds of equipment. A quiz about military history and much more.

“It’s a huge point of pride just to get to this level, takes months of training before they even get here and months of training to continue to compete,” said U.S. Army Major Avery Schneider.

The winners of this competition have the chance to go on and represent the state on a national level.