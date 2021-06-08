Youth camps returning to NCCC this summer

Niagara County

by: News 4 Staff

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County Community College (NCCC) will offer its annual youth summer camps this year.

Last year, they had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Movie and film, web design and development, and health career exploration camps are being offered to kids ages 9-13. They begin July 6.

Also, the NCCC Thunderwolves athletic department will host basketball and soccer camps for both boys and girls ages 7-16. Those sessions run in July and August.

