Niagara Falls businesses see tourist boom while US and Canadian border remains closed

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – Businesses in the Cataract City say more tourists are being drawn to their shops and attractions since the U.S. and Canadian border closed.

“Really we had just such a different clientele of visitors. We had a lot of American visitors and a lot of regional especially from the Rochester area. Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and especially New York City,” said Gaelen Baillie who owns Sight See Rentals.

Baillie says last year was one of hist busiest, and if the border stays closed he expects the same will happen this tourism season.

“We had a lot of the American tourists which normally it seems like we lose a lot of them to the Canadian side,” he said. “I had a lot of repeat customers coming from the Rochester area and it means that if they came back again it means that they were having a good time. I’m hoping for this summer we could kind of capitalize on that and really show people a good time in Niagara Falls and keep them coming back.”

Niagara Falls Tourism Advisory Board Vice Chair Pat Proctor says because crossing the boarder hasn’t been an option, they’ve noticed more people are choosing to stay and dine in the falls instead.

“It gave us a better opportunity to expose what we had on our side, how close the view you could get and also what we have to offer,” Proctor said. “We’re not highly commercialized like they are on the Canadian side, it’s more mom and pops on our side that actually bring this community together and make it a more driven tourism area.”

Power City Eatery in Niagara Falls was closed during tourism season because of the pandemic. Owner Joe Hotchkiss says he’s looking forward to this up coming season regardless if the border remains closed.

“It’s a little unique here now where people can’t cross the border, their only option is to stay here and enjoy what we have to offer on this side,” he said.

The restrictions on all non-essential travel across the border was extended to April 21st. Local lawmakers are pushing to have the border fully reopen by July 4th.