House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes it to Trump NY schools ordered to remain closed through April 15 as cases rise above 44,000 Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Niagara Falls closes all playgrounds, athletic fields, skate parks amid coronavirus pandemic

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls is closing all city buildings, playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities, and skate parks to the public until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

School district playgrounds and athletic fields and facilities and Little League fields are included.

The city has also officially canceled its annual Easter egg hunt which had been scheduled for April 4.

The City of Niagara Falls currently has four confirmed coronavirus cases. There are also several cases in self-quarantine and/or awaiting testing, a statement from Mayor Robert Restaino said.

