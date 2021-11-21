Niagara Falls family is making a turkey dinner and giving it away, feeding hundreds during “Annual Lord’s Day Dinner, Free Thanksgiving Dinner”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Yvonne Davis and her family have been busy preparing a turkey dinner large enough to feed hundreds this Thanksgiving.

For more than 30 years the Davis family has been making weekly meals and holiday meals right in their family kitchen and then they give the meals away to other people and families in need. This year they plan on serving at least 300 dinners.

“The Lord called me. This is a calling on my life. He told me to sacrifice and to prepare a feast for the people like you would for your family. I always give my family the best,” said Davis.

The Annual Lord’s Day Dinner Free Thanksgiving Dinner takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the VFW 917 LaSalle Griffon Post at 2435 Seneca Avenue in Niagara Falls.

The free meals are pick-up only. To reserve a meal call 716-284-6973. Orders have to be placed by Nov. 23 and walk-ins are welcome.