Niagara Falls gets $5 million in aid from NY

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls is getting some help from the state.

In relation to the ongoing disagreements between the city and the Seneca Nation over casino revenue payments, Gov. Cuomo said last year that more than $12 million would be given to Niagara Falls if the Senecas did not pay the city an arbitration award on time.

Because of the dispute over the payments, Niagara Falls has been left with a hole in its budget.

As of this week, $5 million of that promised money from the state now belongs to the city.

City Controller Daniel Morello says more money from the promised $12.3 million would also be given to Niagara Falls if it’s needed.