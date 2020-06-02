Niagara Falls goes dark for Blackout Tuesday

NIAGARA FALLS, ON (WIVB) The lights of both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will not shine on Tuesday night.

In solidarity with the black community and in recognition of Blackout Tuesday, the Niagara Falls illumination Board says the falls will go dark from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Blackout Tuesday was originally started by the music industry. It is intended as a collective pause to spark honest, reflective, and productive conversations about what actions can be taken to support the Black community.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.