NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time in two years, the City of Niagara Falls plans to open its pools and splash pads, June 30th. The city is on a hiring blitz, to ensure they have enough lifeguards to make it happen.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino joined Gabrielle Mediak on Wakeup, talking about the city’s need for lifeguards. He also shared how he secured more than $1 million in federal funding to repair liners in the three city pools, as well as make several mechanical updates to the facilities.

TO APPLY:

These jobs are open to all city residents who are 16-years or older.

Shifts are available Thursdays through Sundays from 10 A.M. until 4 P.M.

Lifeguard applicants must pay a $50 certification fee, which will be reimbursed upon completion of the course.

Lifeguards will make $15 per hour.

Recreation aides will make $13.25 per hour but do not need certification.

Anyone interested in applying for these positions should visit the City’s website (www.niagarafallsusa.org) to apply online.

Applicants may also call (716) 286-4430 or 716-286-4313.

The City of Niagara Falls plans for its pools and splash pads to be open from June 30th through Labor Day (September 5th).