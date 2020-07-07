Closings
Niagara Falls man arrested following fatal stabbing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- Niagara Falls Police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Rochester man.

Nathian J Gleen, a 26- year- old resident of Niagara Falls, was charged with one count of murder in the second degree for the death of 31-year-old Kenneth Mitchell.

Mitchell was found with multiple stab wounds Sunday around 9 p.m. in a parking lot at 5th and Walnut Avenue.

Gleen will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court Wednesday morning.

