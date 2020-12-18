Niagara Falls Memorial, ECMC both receive first COVID-19 vaccines

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now on the campuses of both Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Erie County Medical Center after doses allotted for those facilities ended up being sent to other facilities earlier this week.

The first doses arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Thursday evening, spokesperson Pat Bradley said. The hospital began administering them to front-line workers and nursing home residents Friday morning.

“I think I would say it is the beginning of the end,” said the hospital’s infectious disease chief Dr. Rajinder Bajwa, who was one of the first at the facility to receive the shot.

Initially, doses allocated for Niagara Falls Memorial went to Mt. St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, and Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, hospital officials said on Wednesday. New York State Department of Health spokesperson Gary Holmes said the hospital needed vaccine storage capability by December 4th to receive the initial shipment at the same time other hospitals did earlier this week. It wasn’t until last Friday, December 11th that the hospital announced it had obtained a special freezer to store the vaccine.

“We’re appreciative of the health department expeditiously getting the approval with the CDC to allow us to actually go pick up the vaccines from Mt. St. Mary and South Buffalo Mercy, and bring them to our campus,” said Niagara Falls Memorial President and CEO Joe Ruffolo.

“Getting those vaccines delivered here was kind of like winning the Super Bowl,” he added.

Bradley said the hospital has now received a portion of allocated doses, and they hope to receive the balance from the Department of Health next week. Holmes said all of Niagara Falls Memorial’s doses are accounted for.

“The concern is to make sure that the next shipment of, whether it’s the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine that we are allotted for, we have an order that’s expected to come. Our major concern is that they don’t get shipped to other facilities and they get shipped directly here,” Ruffolo said.

Meanwhile, ECMC received the vaccine for the first time on Friday. Earlier in the week, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced doses allocated for that hospital were sent to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst and Olean General Hospital, the latter of which is 75 miles away.

When asked why ECMC’s doses were sent to the two Kaleida hospitals, Holmes, the Department of Health spokesperson, referred News 4 to ECMC officials.

ECMC officials declined to directly comment, but did say in a statement, “We thank the Department of Health for all of their efforts to ensure all vaccines were delivered quickly and safely once our facility was ready to receive them.”

The situation has caught the attention of politicians on both sides of the aisle. On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, both Republicans, sent Governor Andrew Cuomo a letter saying, “We are concerned with the (Department of Health’s) lack of communication with medical facilities about vaccination plans.”

The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the letter. Poloncarz, a Democrat, spoke about the ECMC situation on Thursday.

“Myself and the lieutenant governor have been working with New York State to try to ensure that that never happens again,” he said.