NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center tells us they’re having technical issues with the program used to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Priority groups 1A and 1B.

Memorial says this a temporary issue, however, the problem has “caused some dates and times to be scheduled over their capacity.”

Officials tell us the vaccine clinic scheduled for January 15 is cancelled.

