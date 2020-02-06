Niagara Falls native up for an Oscar for Best Costume Design

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls native is up for an Academy Award this weekend for his work in the movie “Joker.”

Mark Bridges went to LaSalle High School and 79th St. Elementary School in Niagara Falls. He’s previously won two Oscars for his costume design work.

Bridges has been nominated for Best Costume Design for the Academy Awards for the movie “Joker.”

The Niagara Falls City School Superintendent tells News 4 there’s a picture of him at his old elementary school. He was in Niagara Falls a few years ago.

Bridges already has two oscars handy for his costume design work on the film “Phantom Thread” and “The Artist.” According to his website, he also designed costumes for the movie Fifty Shades of Grey.

The 92nd Academy Awards is Sunday, February 9th in Hollywood at 8 p.m.