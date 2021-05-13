Niagara Falls native who delivered the benediction at President Biden’s inauguration honored at NF High School

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls City School District is celebrating an alumnus who recently spoke to the entire nation.

The Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman was recognized with a distinguished alumni award at Niagara Falls High School Thursday night. Reverend Beaman delivered the benediction at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

He reflected on the night President Biden asked him to speak at this historic event.

“He asked if I would be available and of course I said if there’s anything on my schedule, I’ll remove it and make myself available. I then just laid back on the bed, because it was late on a Sunday evening and I just thought about it and then it just honed on me. From the projects of Niagara Falls to the White House offering prayer at the steps of the Capitol,” said Reverend Beaman.

Reverend Beaman graduated from Niagara Falls Hight School back in 1978.