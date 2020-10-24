Niagara Falls non-profits offer free rides to polls during early voting with Souls to Polls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Non-profits in Niagara Falls are making sure this extra time for voting, isn’t put to waste.



They hosted Souls to the Polls this year. The groups are teaming up with Discover Niagara Shuttle to offer free shuttle rides to polling places for the next few days.



Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope and Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative are two non-profits involved. They say they want to close the accessibility gap when it comes to voting.



“Well for Niagara Falls we are a place that has limited transportation specifically on the weekends with buses. We have a senior population that does not always have the ability to get out without some sort of mass transit or with family help. So providing this, this means of transportation allows them to be able to get out and feel empowered to have their voices heard,” said Brian Archie of Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative.

Sunday’s shuttle will pick up voters Wrobel Towers from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

