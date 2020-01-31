Niagara Falls police investigating after parents surround bus filled with children

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating in an incident involving parents and a school bus aide. The Niagara Falls City School Superintendent says parents surrounded a bus while children were on it.

Mark Laurrie says three cars full of adults surrounded the bus Tuesday — forcing it into a bus lock down. He says parents acted before knowing the facts of what happened after a bus aide helped a 4-year -old off the bus earlier this week.

Laurrie tells News 4 this all started Monday, when a toddler who attends 79th Street Elementary School fell asleep on the bus ride home. He says when the bus got the the child’s bus stop, the bus aide woke the child up, took the child’s hand and helped them off of the bus. He says the child’s older sibling then told the parents that the bus aide dragged the 4-year-old off the bus.

Laurrie says it was caught on a camera inside the bus. He says that video shows that the bus aide, who’s employed by the Niagara Falls Coach Lines, did nothing wrong.

“The bus aide acted appropriately, had she not, the child could’ve easily had fallen coming out of a sleep situation so nothing, no one was dragged, no one was treated inappropriately, no one was touched inappropriately. That’s not the story that the parents heard from the siblings of the child,” said Mark Laurrie, superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District.

Laurrie says the district is not releasing the video and neither is the bus company. Niagara Falls Coach Lines employs both the bus drivers and aides.

He says for the time being the children involved are not taking the bus.

Laurrie tells News 4 that the bus company, who is contracted by the district, would make the decision to put the aide on a different route.



News 4 reached out to the bus aide supervisor for Niagara Falls Coach Lines, who said they can’t comment.

No word yet on if any charges will be filed.