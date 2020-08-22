Niagara Falls Police investigating Saturday morning shooting after two people arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Police are investigating a possible shooting after an officer heard several gunshots early Saturday morning and two people were admitted to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

According to police reports, an officer heard multiple gunshots while on patrol on Cedar Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found shell casings in the 3000 block of Highland Avenue and a parked Chevy Equinox appeared to have sustained a bullet hole to the front hood.

The incident is under investigation.