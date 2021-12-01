Niagara Falls Public Library announces opening of Maker Space

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Public Library at 1425 Main St. in Niagara Falls announced Wednesday that their Maker Space will have its grand opening, complete with ribbon cutting, Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

The Maker Space will promote access to computers, 3-D printers, a coding robot, snap circuits, a mobile device charging station and similar high-tech tools and crafting supplies. It will allow people of the area to learn new skills and use art and technology to create.

The library also wants to offer Wi-Fi services, to which the people of Niagara Falls may not otherwise have access. It will soon have 200 Chromebooks and 205 Wi-Fi hotspots available to borrow, allowing users access to the internet.

Additionally, the library will have several new computers and printers, as well as privacy pods, which will allow patrons to have personal space for health database use and Zoom conferencing with medical professionals.

The technologies are made available thanks to grants from the American Library Association, the Grace Foundation, the Federal Communications Commission and the National Library of Medicine.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and Assemblyman Angelo Morinello will be in attendance.