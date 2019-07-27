Niagara Falls Ribfest is heating up this weekend.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Ribfest is back in Niagara Falls this weekend and in studio we’re giving you a little taste of what to expect.

Terry Richard from Caribbean Flavour is cooking up an island treat for us in our kitchen and Karen Konecko gives us a rundown of Ribfest.

It’s happening in the front parking lot of the Seneca Niagara Casino.

This is the second year Ribfest has been in the Falls. For most people, the main attraction is smoked or sauced ribs.

There are also activities for kids.

Ribfest continues tonight and tomorrow until 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.