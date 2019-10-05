Niagara Falls school district installs bus arm cameras

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y (WIVB)–Niagara falls school district leaders announced Saturday that they are the first district in our area to install cameras on the stop arms of their school buses.

State lawmakers passed the legislation authorizing the cameras in August.

The cameras will be used to take pictures of drivers who pass a stopped school bus breaking the law.



Mayor Paul Dyster says that these cameras could help save lives.

The cameras will be installed on at least 100 buses in the Niagara Falls city school district.