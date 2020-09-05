Niagara Falls Schools superintendent: COVID-19 reporting dashboard hasn’t been set up yet

(WIVB) – Starting next week, schools in New York State will have to report positive cases of COVID-19 to the state.

The information will be added to the health department’s dashboard, and districts are required to put a link to the dashboard on their websites.

It could become challenging for certain school districts, like Niagara Falls City Schools.

Niagara Falls superintendent Mark Laurrie says the dashboard hasn’t yet been set up.

“The guidance document hasn’t come out yet on how to use it, and my opinion is that testing centers and hospitals and community-based health clinics do testing and recording and schools do educating and social justice and mental health first aid,” Laurrie said. “”We’re not a reporting arm of testing sites when testing sites fluctuate day to day, week to week.”

The process that’s set up now for COVID-19 reporting is: The Niagara County Health Department notifies the school nurse of any cases. Laurrie says that number can be reported to the state Department of Health.

Many local colleges, like SUNY Fredonia and UB, have a COVID-19 dashboard on their websites where they post information about cases of COVID-19, but many of these colleges also do their own testing.

The state says the information will be available for the public to view on Sept. 9.