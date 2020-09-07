Niagara Falls sees boost in tourism over Labor Day Weekend

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Attractions like the maid of the most have been sold out since this morning. Councilmember Ken Tompkins says tourism season has been rough this year but with a day like today it’s ending on a good note.

“It’s not as good as it could be but we’re glad to see the people here and Niagara Falls is always a very welcoming place.”

A place where these people had the same idea on how they wanted to spend their Labor Day.

“Well it’s great to see people in action. It’s great to see people out and trusting the system,” said vice chair of City of Niagara Falls Tourism Pat Proctor.

“It’s a holiday and family you know we’ve been quarantining and we never took them out so it’s the time to make them happy,” said visitor Moe Alkafir.

The falls hasn’t always been this busy this summer. Because of the pandemic, drawing people to the city has been a struggle.

“We’re still basically shut down. businesses aren’t able to open up at full capacity. A lot of them are closed during the day and stuff because they can’t make the money. So it doesn’t help the city as much the only thing it helps is draws some people in and helps boost our hotel revenue,” Tompkins said.

Tompkins says a big reason people are heading to the falls now is because they’re taking a different approach to their vacation plans.

“I think people are doing more of a staycation, staying local and how do you beat Niagara Falls.”

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.