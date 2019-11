NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A middle school student from Niagara Falls was thanked for saving a man’s life earlier this month. Jy’kwaun Platt was recognized at a Thanksgiving dinner at the Doris Jones Family Resource Center on Monday.



Platt was walking home from school when he saw an elderly man fall and hit his head. The eighth-grader called 9-1-1 to come to the aid of the man.

Local leaders say Platt should serve as an example for other young kids in our area.